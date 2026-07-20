Embedded Software Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company? If yes, look at this opportunity!
We are looking for an Embedded Software Engineer to our Product Platforms Team in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will join our Product Platforms department working with Axis key technology. The team is responsible for the technology product platforms on third party camera chipsets that are central in Axis product development.
What you'll do here as Product Platform Engineer?
As a key member of our product platform team you will work as software developer with video product platforms and frameworks bringing our future technology to the market. Experience from working with technology and platform vendors is valuable for this position since you will have direct dialog and interactions with Axis technology partners to secure the best video product platform and system agenda.
In this position, you will occasionally travel to vendors in US and Asia to work with our video and core platforms to evaluate, set requirements, improve, and make sure that we get the best possible quality in Axis products.
The position is hands-on in a very skilled and technically strong team that values individual growth, teamwork, and great spirit. With your team you contribute keeping Axis as a technology leader in a competitive video surveillance market.
Who are you?
You are an energetic and dedicated person with a strong personal drive and ability to work both unsupervised and as a part of a team.
Key Qualifications:
Broad experience in overall system design and implementation.
Strong programming skills in embedded Linux, C/C++ and Python.
Experience in working with technology and platform integration.
Excellent debugging skills.
Familiarity with version control systems and code review tools (Git and Gerrit).
Experience mentoring other team members in leading technology projects.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
M.S. or Ph.D. degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar.
Dedicated individual with a strong personal drive.
Talented engineer with a genuine interest in the latest technology development.
Highly motivated with passion for embedded Linux platforms, frameworks, troubleshooting and software development.
You have ability to collaborate with people from different backgrounds and competence areas (Electronics, ASIC, SW, Managers, External Partners, etc).
The position is office-based, and you will be working at Axis headquarter in Lund, Sweden.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Contact our recruiting manager Sabina Ahlberg at +46 46 272 1800 if you want more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10007736