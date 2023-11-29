Embedded Software Engineer for Automotive
2023-11-29
Do you want to be part of an innovative team passionate about shaping the future of automotive technology? Do you want to be challenged with realizing the functionality, develop future features, and improve the current systems? If so, our customer needs an Embedded Software engineer with 5 years of proven experience, and we need a dedicated and curious consultant to join us at Akkodis!
As part of this dynamic team in a highly complex environment, you will play a crucial role in realizing new functionalities, developing future features, and enhancing existing systems that will impact the complete vehicle performance. You 'll be working with SAFe Agile principles in a highly collaborative environment, often with other teams, and the team value knowledge sharing and a thirst for learning. If you are passionate about finding efficient and structured solutions, have a genuine interest in both people and technology, and can motivate and inspire your team, we invite you to join us.
Do you have the skills we need:
* Master 's Degree in Computer, Electrical/Electronic or a related field.
* 5 years embedded software development experience.
* Experience with control strategy and SW verification.
* Experience of functional verification and system tuning/calibration.
* Experience of working with SAFe Agile Principles.
* Good networking skills with the ability to adapt to a global context.
* Excellent communication and presentations skills in English.
* Previous experience from the automotive industry is highly valued.
Meritorious
* C or CE Truck Driving License.
* Proficiency in Matlab, Simulink, TargetLink, Jenkins, Embedded Coder, C, C++, Python.
* Knowledge in planning, performing, and analyzing results from rig or vehicle testing.
The position is Onsite in Gothenburg, Sweden
About Akkodis
At Akkodis, we believe that we must go beyond what is possible to make incredible happen. We pride ourselves on a culture of trust where you have the autonomy to own your decisions and the support you need to achieve your ambitions. When it comes to a career at Akkodis, you are in the driving seat. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations globally. From training our client 's teams, to delivering projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for our client 's business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone. We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
