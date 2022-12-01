Embedded Software Engineer eMobility
We are now looking for an Embedded Software Engineer eMobility who will be playing an important role in our software development team. In this role, you will get the opportunity to work in a creative environment to develop new solutions for electric vehicle charging and vehicle to grid.
The Role
You will be part of an engaged and driven dedicated team that is learning from one another and solving problems together. The challenges span over disciplines like understanding and handling of multiple communication protocols (CAN, Ethernet, mqtt, Modbus) to control and monitor different components. Understanding of systems for energy management is a great advantage. You will be part of the team working with the software running in our converter's controllers, evolving our DC-nanogrid systems.
We are at the beginning of our internationalization and are now defining the team that will build our success and contribute to the sustainable energy supply of the future. Our decision paths are short and there are big opportunities to develop within the company and to be part of influencing the company's future and your future.
Are You the one we are searching for?
We believe that you have good experience and knowledge working with C and C++ in an embedded environment as well as Linux platforms and Python. We also think that you have worked with hardware platforms such e as STM32 and you have knowledge in real-time operating systems such as, FreeRTOS or Zephyr. You have proven skills in system design and software architecture. Previous experience in the field of power electronics control systems is considered meritorious.
As a person, we believe that you are a meticulous problem solver, driven by development, and curious to learn more. You like the community in a team and value working together to reach a common goal.
It is preferable if you have a university degree in computer science or similar.You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
We have our main office in Stockholm, today in Spånga but will in short move to a new office in Sundbyberg. We also have a smaller office in Linköping. However, we do offer a hybrid workspace.
