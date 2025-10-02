Embedded Software Engineer
Astek Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-10-02
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Astek Sweden AB i Linköping
, Jönköping
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Embedded Software Engineer with experience in C++ and embedded systems development. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing software for electronic systems, ensuring reliability, compliance with industry standards, and continuous improvement.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain embedded software in C++ for automotive and electronic systems.
Implement and optimize drivers, protocols, and algorithms for microcontrollers and real-time operating systems.
Conduct debugging, unit testing, and integration testing to ensure high-quality software delivery.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define requirements, architecture, and interfaces.
Stay updated with new technologies and contribute to continuous improvement of development processes.
Qualifications
• Degree in Computer Science, Electronics, or related field.
• 4+ years of experience in embedded software development with C++ (experience with C is a plus).
• Knowledge of communication protocols (CAN, LIN, SPI, I2C, Ethernet) and real-time operating systems.
• Experience with debugging tools, version control, and software quality standards.
• Good problem-solving skills, structured and analytical mindset, with fluency in English and Swedish.
Additional Information
Some of our clients require you to undergo and be approved according to current security regulations. Certain positions may also require specific citizenship.
About Astek Sweden
Astek is driven by curiosity and a passion for what technology can make possible. That spirit fuels everything we do, our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer partnerships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. We were founded in 1991, are part of the global Astek Group, and today collaborate with leading industrial players from our offices in Mölndal, Stockholm, and Linköping with over 160 colleagues in Sweden. We're also Great Place to Work certified and committed to being 100% climate neutral.
What We Offer
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet.
Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players on challenging projects (mechanical design, project management, electronics, and software).
Professional development and clear growth paths, with external training aligned to your development plan.
A supportive, fun, and inclusive culture where your ideas are valued and teams win together.
Great benefits, including a 5,000 SEK annual wellness allowance.
We encourage engineers from all backgrounds, genders, and life situations to apply.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application! Recruitment is ongoing, don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Recruitment Contact Daniella Hernandez Email: daniella.hernandez@astek.net
Phone: +46 070 624 0344 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astek Sweden AB
(org.nr 556227-4000), https://astek-se.net Arbetsplats
Astek Sweden AB Kontakt
Daniella Hernandez daniella.hernandez@astek.net +46 706-24 03 44 Jobbnummer
9537221