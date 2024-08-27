Embedded Software Engineer
I am Oskar, your potential next leader and a veteran in the context of Vasaloppet, 11, and still going strong! For me, engineering has been the most interesting when I have had projects and problems to solve with all the different parts of a product. I love to work in the area where software and hardware meet, and the most fun is when it contributes to a better society. You will enjoy being a part of my team if you like the freedom to try new assignments and technologies and wants to create products. My leadership style is to help you grow in the paste and direction that you would like. That is also why I chose to join Knightec from the beginning!
Why working as a consultant will fit youBecause you want to focus on solving technical problems, developing new products that last, to strive towards a more sustainable world. Additionally, you want to have a team with engineers who understand the problem you meet and help you see them from another perspective.
What will you work with? Are you a software developer that likes teamwork and problem solving, no matter if you are developing a tool for blood analysis or an electric powertrain? Read on! We have three different focus areas, where we see great potential and where you and our expertise can make an impact. These are cybersecurity, energy and sustainability. Our way of working in cross-functional teams and our presence in many different sectors, such as automotive, defence and MedTech will give you possibilities to both learn and share knowledge with your colleagues. The implementations can be close to hardware or on a higher level, but will most likely involve embedded systems.
What you need to bring Experience in product development and lifecycle of a new project
Programming, such as C, C++, or Java
Experience from working in cross-functional teams
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are around 900 engineers in 10 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of!
