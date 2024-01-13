Embedded Software Engineer
2024-01-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Multiply Teknik & IT AB i Botkyrka
We are looking for an Embedded Software developer with the following attributes:
Excellent command of Embedded C development.
DevOps expertise and experience in Embedded domain.
Excellent knowledge in scripting languages (Python, Linux Shell scripting etc.)
Well versed in Linux.
Advantageous if you have the following attributes:
Experience in HIL/SIL testing
Knowledge about mobile communication standards.
Embedded CPUs (ARM based).
Knowledge in Ethernet, I3C, SPI, SGMII, CPRI etc.
Personal:
You are positive, team player and is exceptionally good in collaborating and in communication.
Good command of English is a requirement.
Knowledge in Swedish or Norwegian is an advantage.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23
