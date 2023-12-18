Embedded Software Engineer
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Nexer R&D is at the forefront of tomorrow's technology and is continuously growing. We are looking for dedicated software developers who enjoy problem-solving tasks in a collaborative environment. Could that be you?
This is Nexer R&D
Here you are part of a very friendly, warm and vibrant high-tech community of problem solvers, where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged and nurtured. Whether you work with one of our Nexer teams at Lindholmen or on-site with our customers in the Gothenburg area, you will have the flexibility to explore and implement new ideas - anywhere, anytime!
Our focus is on product development companies, and we work extensively with clients in industries such as automotive and defense. As a consultant, you may have the opportunity to develop software for connected and autonomous vehicles, among other exciting assignments.
At Nexer R&D, we have a safe learning culture where we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to your personal career goals. To further promote this, you can take various courses through Nexer Academy and certificates through Udemy. Join us and become part of a community that values development, creativity, and collaboration.
Are you the one we are looking for?
We are looking for both those with a few years of experience and those with a long track record in the industry. You hold a technical B.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent and are based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
If you recognize the following:
• Development in Embedded C/C++
• AUTOSAR
• ISO 26262
Then there is a great chance that you will succeed in the role! It is a plus if you also have experience of:
• Python
• Linux environment
• CI/CD through e.g. Jenkins
Our employees like to solve technical problems together. They often work in cross-functional teams and value good collaboration and communication. Do you want to be part of such a team?
Application
You are welcome to submit your application. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have any questions you are welcome to contact Linda Henriksson at linda.henriksson@nexergroup.com
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345) Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Kontakt
Victoria Olsson victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8336362