Embedded Software Engineer
2023-12-05
Why should you want this job?
Because you love to develop products and services together with companies that are changing the world as we know it. For you, Embedded development isn 't just writing some code in C++. For you, it is to use the right technology to build a product, to solve problems together with your team. Your curiosity thrives to find a new way with your cross-functional team to create the best solutions in the market!
What will you work with?
Are you a software developer that likes teamwork and problem solving, no matter if you are developing a tool for blood analysis or an electric powertrain? Read on! We have three different focus areas, where we see great potential and where you and our expertise can make an impact. These are cybersecurity, energy and sustainability. Our way of working in cross-functional teams and our presence in many different sectors, such as automotive, defence and MedTech will give you possibilities to both learn and share knowledge with your colleagues. The implementations can be close to hardware or on a higher level, but will most likely involve embedded systems.
What you need to bring
• Experience in product development and lifecycle of a new project
• Programming, such as C, C++, and/or Java
• Experience from working in cross-functional teams
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We focus on sustainable and durable product development within edge cutting technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. With around 900 engineers in 10 different cities across Sweden, we work with a broad client base within industries such as automotive, defense, and medtech. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of!
Want to get to know your potential future manager, Johan Fahlgren?
