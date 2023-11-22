Embedded Software Engineer
2023-11-22
About Us:
Amaris is a global leader in technology consulting, and we're on the lookout for a skilled and passionate Embedded Software Engineer to join our innovative team. If you thrive on challenges and want to be part of cutting-edge projects, we invite you to bring your expertise to Amaris.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain high-quality embedded software for diverse applications.
Collaborate closely with interdisciplinary teams to understand project requirements and deliver effective solutions.
Engage in the complete software development lifecycle, from concept to deployment.
Conduct thorough code reviews, ensuring adherence to coding standards and promoting knowledge sharing within the team.
Troubleshoot and debug software issues, collaborating with hardware engineers for seamless integration.
Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to continually enhance software development practices.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as an Embedded Software Engineer or in a similar role.
Proficient in programming languages commonly used in embedded systems (C, C++, Assembly).
Experience with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and embedded Linux.
Strong knowledge of microcontrollers, microprocessors, and embedded systems architecture.
Familiarity with communication protocols (UART, SPI, I2C) and device drivers.
Understanding of hardware-software co-design principles.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Effective communication and collaboration abilities.
How to Apply:
If you are excited about pushing the boundaries of embedded systems technology and contributing to groundbreaking projects, we want to hear from you. Please submit your resume, a cover letter, and any relevant project portfolios to akurko@amaris.com
. Use the subject line "Embedded Software Engineer Application - [Your Name]."
Application Deadline: 2023-12-02
Amaris is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from candidates of all backgrounds.
Join us in shaping the future of embedded systems at Amaris!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-02
E-post: akurko@amaris.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amaris AB
(org.nr 559069-8857)
Västmannagatan 4 4TR (visa karta
)
111 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8279699