Embedded Software Engineer
2023-05-25
Why should you want this job?
Because you love to develop products and services together with companies that are changing the world as we know it. For you, Embedded development isn 't just writing some code in C++. For you, it is to use the right technology to build a product, to solve problems together with your team. Your curiosity thrives to find a new way with your cross-functional team to create the best solutions in the market!
Build a career that you can be proud of
As a consultant, your path can be straight or with some curves to find your expertise in the field of embedded development. Depending on where you are in your journey, we are here to support you to create a career you can be proud of! Your assignment might be in creating sensors, building new cloud solutions, create safe data storage for the MedTech industry, or building autonomous vehicles. But exactly what you will be creating together with your team, we can 't say until you are a part of Knightec. And we would say that that's the thrill of being in charge and proud of your own development!
Who we are looking for
Your mindset is that you're solving problems through developing services or products, rather than simply writing code. We are looking for both junior developers as well as more senior engineers. For this role we are looking for you with:
• Professional work experience in C/C++/Python
• Experience from development within embedded systems
• Experience from working with different microprocessors, communication protocols, and troubleshooting hardware.
• Experience in Linux / Unix
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We focus on sustainable and durable product development within edge cutting technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. With around 900 engineers in 11 different cities across Sweden, we work with a broad client base within industries such as automotive, defense, and medtech. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of!
Want to get to know your potential future manager, Johan Fahlgren (https://www.linkedin.com/in/johan-fahlgren-0317bb70/)?
Read more here (https://career.knightec.se/people/703920-johan-fahlgren)! Ersättning
