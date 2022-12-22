Embedded Software Engineer
Rosemount Tank Radar AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2022-12-22
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rosemount Tank Radar AB i Linköping
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work with the development of high technology radar solutions? Our Engineering and Development department is growing, and we are looking for a new colleague to grow and develop along with us. To thrive in this position, you should have an interest in radar technology, signal processing, machine learning, hardware related programming as well as design and development of general embedded software.
Our new colleague will be a part of the embedded software team where we develop software for radar sensors designed for industrial applications. We work in an exciting environment, our headquarters are located in Mölnlycke (Gothenburg) and here in Linköping, right outside the campus area, we house the engineering & development team in a spacious building where all employees have their own office room.
What you will do
As a member of our development team you will have a wide range of tasks where you will be able to follow a project through the entire project life cycle, from initial pre studies and first prototype and all the way through customer launch. As an Embedded Software Engineer you will be involved in everything from requirements, concept and detail design to implementation and testing.
We work in cross functional development teams where continuous improvement, innovation and the sharing of knowledge are important parts of our daily work. At Emerson, you will have plenty of opportunities to learn and specialize. We believe that you, like us, are excited about radar technology and that you are looking forward to be able to affect our future products.
For our development work we use tools such as;
C/C++, for the software in the radar sensors
C#/Python, for support tools and test automation
Matlab, for assessment, simulation and design of signal processing algorithms
Who you are
To succeed in this role we see that you readily learn and adopt new technologies. You acquire data from multiple and diverse sources when solving problems. You uncover root causes to difficult problems. You partner with others to get work done. You deal constructively with problems that do not have clear solutions or outcomes and you persist in accomplishing objectives despite obstacles and setbacks.
We also expect that you have:
A BSc within computer science or similar education
Several years' experience of embedded SW development
A background in embedded software development using C/C++ and assembly languages, familiarity with ARM CPUs
Experience in performing low-level drivers and HW bring-up, using test tools, and interacting with HW design teams
Experience writing scripts in languages such as Python
Experience implementing diagnostics, manufacturing tests, and protocol compliance test software
Additional information
This position is located at our Innovation Centre in Linköping with the possibility to work from home up to two days per week.
If you have any questions or want to know more about us, please contact Lars-Ove Larsson at lars-ove.larsson@emerson.com
or +4613236022
Welcome with your application no later than 2022-11-24 but please note that we follow a process of continuous selection and will close the vacancy when we find the right candidate.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career site.
Why Emerson
Our Commitment to Our People
Across the globe, we are united by a singular Purpose: We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable.
We invest in our employees to ensure they have the marketplace knowledge, skills, and competencies to bring this Purpose to life while competing and leading in a global economy.
Our training programs focus on end-to-end development, from onboarding through senior leadership.
Our success is measured by the positive impact we make on people, our communities, and the world through our unwavering focus on environmental, social, and regulatory progress. Learn more about us!
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspires innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers.
This philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place. Learn more about our Culture & Values and about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Emerson.
About Emerson
Emerson is a leading global technology, software and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.
Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs.
Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.
Every day, our global workforce fulfills our unified Purpose and lives out the Values we hold close as an organization: Integrity, Safety & Quality, Support Our People, Customer Focus, Continuous Improvement, Collaboration, and Innovation.
Our Causes - Planet, Humanity, Champion, Inclusion and Future - shape, define and fuel Emerson's culture while inspiring our innovative spirit and driving our focus.
Whether you're an established professional looking for a career change, an undergraduate student exploring possibilities, or recently received your master's degree, you'll find opportunities with us. Join our team and start your journey today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rosemount Tank Radar AB
(org.nr 556043-5124)
Olaus Magnus Väg 42 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Utvecklingsavdelning Linköping Jobbnummer
7286915