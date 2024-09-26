Embedded Software Engineer - Technogarden Gothenburg
2024-09-26
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Embedded Software Engineer to join our consultancy team at Technogarden in Gothenburg. As a consultant, you will have the opportunity to work on assignments for one of our clients.
About Technogarden
Technogarden is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in expertise within industrial manufacturing, technology, and IT. Founded in Norway in 2003 as a subsidiary of Norconsult, we now operate in 12 locations across Norway and Sweden with approximately 600 employees. We collaborate with clients in both the public and private sectors.
Our consultants are the heart of our business, and that's why we are committed to growing together with you.
Qualifications
To be successful in your role as an Embedded Software Engineer, you should possess the following skills and qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
3+ years of experience in Embedded C/C++ development, particularly in real-time environments.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Experience in Embedded C and C++ implementation (Real-Time OS).
Unit test implementation experience.
Strong understanding of and hands-on experience with Embedded Linux systems.
Experience contributing to integration test implementation and debugging.
Hands-on debugging during tests.
Familiarity with the CANopen protocol and its application in embedded systems.
Proven experience with sensor and motor control.
Close collaboration with the operations software team (server software optimizing the shuttles).
Why Work With Us?
At Technogarden, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment with excellent conditions. We offer consulting assignments across various industries. We value your development, which is just as important to us as it is to you. We prioritize our employees and work actively to ensure you feel like part of the Technogarden family from day one.
Some of Our Benefits:
Wellness allowance.
Access to the Benify benefits portal, including Lifeplan.
Pension savings (including salary exchange options).
Private health insurance.
Access to company cabins in Norway.
Interested?
If this sounds like the right fit for you, feel free to submit your application. We will gladly reach out if your profile and skills match the needs of our clients.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15
Technogarden
Feven Selassie feven.hall.selassie@technogarden.se 0706-40 51 61
