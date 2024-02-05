Embedded Software Engineer - 6850
Veritaz AB / Datajobb / Värnamo Visa alla datajobb i Värnamo
2024-02-05
, Hylte
, Gnosjö
, Gislaved
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Veritaz AB i Värnamo
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Veritaz is a leading IT staffing solutions provider in Sweden, committed to advancing individual careers and aiding employers in securing the perfect talent fit. With a proven track record of successful partnerships with top companies, we have rapidly grown our presence in the USA, Europe, and Sweden as a dependable and trusted resource within the IT industry.
Assignment Description:
We are looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer to join our dynamic team.
What you will work on:
Conducting system fault tracing in collaboration with various knowledge groups.
Analyzing errors using multimeters, oscilloscopes, or diagnostic tools to inspect frames on diverse communication bus systems.
Performing software updates on the ECUs.
Assisting different work groups and stakeholders by participating in test sessions on the rig/boxcar.
Developing and maintaining automated black box tests for automotive embedded software using Vector environment.
Extending and enhancing the existing CI/CD infrastructure owned by the team.
Participating in the requirement creation process to ensure testability.
What you bring:
Proficiency in system fault tracing on embedded systems.
Excellent knowledge of Automotive Ethernet with UDP/TCP and CAN/LIN communication protocols.
Familiarity with diagnostics protocols such as UDS and DoIP.
Experience with tools like CANoe/CANalyzer.
Programming skills in CAPL, C, and C++.
Ability to write automated tests for embedded systems.
Fluency in spoken and written English.
Desirable skills include working with complex embedded systems, proficiency in requirement review and test design, experience in a continuous integration environment, and familiarity with automotive system architecture.
Curiosity, passion, and problem-solving skills.
Strong networking abilities and cross-functional communication skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veritaz AB
(org.nr 559250-0705), http://www.veritaz.se
Gränsgatan 35 (visa karta
)
331 56 VÄRNAMO Arbetsplats
Ecommatrix AB Jobbnummer
8444565