Embedded Software Developers
MittLogik Consulting AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-12-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MittLogik Consulting AB i Lund
We are a software firm that offers niche careers as a programmer in IT. We provide you the opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies and develop your competencies through various assignments for our clients.
You are a quick learner who is comfortable to work both on individual tasks as well as collaborating in a small team.
Strong programming skills in languages such as C, C++ in a Linux development environment.
Good understanding of AUTOSAR (Classic and Adaptive) architecture and concepts.
You have good experience in Software Configuration Management using Git, Gerrit and Jenkins.
Experience with real-time operating systems (RTOS) commonly used in automotive environments.
Understanding of automotive safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262)
You are very fluent in English, Swedish is a merit.
You are experienced in at least one Agile methodology, preferably Scrum and/or Kanban.
You possess an agile mindset, fast to adapt to constant changes and is comfortable with it.
You will work in a small software development team which puts a lot of focus to work as a team and across globally positioned sites.
You will contribute to the team's effectiveness and efficiency through setting an example of best software development practices.
Excellent communication skills to interact with stakeholders and team members. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-13
E-post: mittlogik@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software Developers - MLC". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MittLogik Consulting AB
(org.nr 559229-0950)
Mobilvägen 10 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8303121