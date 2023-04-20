Embedded Software Developer to TagMaster!
Do you want to contribute to the further development of technical infrastructure in modern societies? Then you've come to the right place. TagMaster is a market leading provider of solutions based on radio, radar, magnetic and vision technologies, that can be found all over urban cities. They are now looking for an experienced developer to join their team and contribute on the continued journey forward. Are you an experienced developer with profound skills in C and Linux? Do you also want a technically rewarding role with full ownership? Take the opportunity and apply!
OM TJÄNSTEN
TagMaster is an application driven technology company that designs and provides sensor systems for use in urban and demanding environments. Business areas include traffic- and rail solutions sold under the brands TagMaster, Sensys Networks and Citilog. Their vision is to create safer societies, smoother traffic flows and more sustainable modern environments. Usages are for example public and private security systems, parking management and green flow installations. TagMaster have offices in Sweden, UK. France and USA as well as a global network of partners, system integrators and distributors.
As embedded Software Developer you will be located at the Sweden head office in Kista. The Kista development team is part of an international group that works together with sites in France, UK and US. The role offers the opportunity to travel and collaborate with project members abroad if desired. The role includes responsibility and ownership for all firmware and software implantations for RFID products on 860MHz and 2,45GHz.
You are offered
• An international company with a strong engineering culture that encourages innovation and values great leadership
• A friendly environment where the team helps each other to reach common goals
• An opportunity to work and further develop an exciting product line that effects modern city infrastructure
Lean more about TagMaster in the following video:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Participate in the embedded firmware and software development for new products, as well as maintaining the existing products
• Work project based and in teams with development of firmware and software for loop profilers, magnetic sensors, radars and ANPR cameras
• Contribute to general software development for the product tools, for example the production testing suite or smartphone apps for the users
• Write technical requirements, technical investigations and manage other technical documentation
• Occasionally handle customer support on firmware and software related matters
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A post-secondary education in engineering, computer science, embedded systems or equivalent
• Previous experience of product development including embedded firmware and software
• Experience from C coding, preferably from embedded designs
• Experience of Linux operating systems
• Professional level in English (written and spoken) is required to be able to participate in international meetings
It will me meritorious if you also have ...
• Knowledge in Swedish or French
• Experience of management subprojects
As a person you should be solutions-oriented and able to develop effective, innovative, and sustainable solutions to complex problems. You are thorough and care about delivering results of high quality and standard. We are also looking for someone who is structured and has a methodical and proactive approach. It is important that you are independent and enjoy working autonomously. In this recruitment process we will especially evaluate the following personal competencies:
• Structured
• Thorough
• Problemsolver
• Self-sufficient
Additional infomation
• Start: According to agreement
• Work extent: Fulltime
• Location: Kista in Stockholm, Sweden
• This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from TagMaster that all questions regarding the process are handled by Academic Work.
• Contact information: Recruitment Consultant Emelie Säfbom, emelie.safbom@academicwork.se
• Our selection process is ongoing and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about TagMaster on their website! Ersättning
