Embedded Software Developer to Bosch Sensortec
2023-08-31
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
To strengthen our product development team in Lund, Sweden, we are now looking for a highly motivated Embedded Software Developer with experience in embedded applications, RTOS , sensors, and communication interfaces. In this role, you will be part of dedicated and skilled team developing cutting-edge software for our Bosch Sensortec MEMS devices. You will be responsible for the software framework that enables sensor communication, real-time data processing, and connectivity for products executing on embedded devices such as smart-watches, wearables and hearables used by people all around the globe.
Qualifications
We are looking for a person who likes working in an open-minded and friendly team, and enjoys collaborating with highly skilled algorithm, test, and Android App engineers. You are passionate, pragmatic and are keen to deliver a product of high quality. You are motivated to continuously learn as well as sharing your knowledge openly.
For a good fit you should have:
Experience from software development on embedded systems using FreeRTOS or Zephyr
Experience in developing efficient code for embedded systems with limited resources, e.g. small memory footprint
Experience in integration and debugging of sub-systems and peripherals
Excellent C programming skills, good Python skills are a merit
Experience with MEMS sensors is a big merit
Experience from ARM Cortex-M families and Nordic Semiconductor is a merit
Experience of wireless systems like Bluetooth/BLE in embedded systems is a merit
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work: work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Vast network of expert communities in an international setting
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
