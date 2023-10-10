Embedded Software Developer C++/Python
2023-10-10
Are you an Embedded Software Developer skilled in C/C++ and Python coding? Are you a curious engineer with a passion for embedded systems and product development? Do you want to work as a consultant with interesting assignments in leading companies? Do you want to be a part of an expanding company, where you can influence your future career yourself.
About the position
We are looking for curious, creative and open-minded persons who value good teamwork. As a member in our team of consultants, you will be part of a dynamic environment working with the latest technologies and exciting assignments to help our partners and customers to success in their projects.
Responsibilities
You will primarily work with C/C++ and Python in the embedded domain. The role is wide, and you will be responsible for writing code, debugging, testing, optimizing and maintaining code. Our customers are known product companies and start-ups in different industries.
Your profile
Requirements:
• Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or related field.
• At least 3 years of documented experience of embedded systems and developing software in C/C++ and/or Python.
• Experience of working with communications and diagnostics protocols
• Have good understanding and experience of embedded hardware.
• Experience from version control systems as Git, Jira, Confluence
• SW/HW testing experience.
• You live in Sweden and preferably speak Swedish.
Meritorious:
• Experience of model-based design using MATLAB/Simulink
• Working in a Linux environment
• Knowledge of development of safety critical systems
• Electrical circuits and diagrams
• Swedish citizenship
About the organisation
At QRIOS we value qualities such as having a business mindset and the ability to act independently while simultaneously having good cooperative skills. Therefore, we are looking for you who are positive, adaptive and driven with the ability to contribute to the company's future success with your skills and personality.
QRIOS employs curious experts in Tech, IT and Life Science. We want to continue to attract the best people and to continue to support our partners with the important competencies they require. We are a consulting company, not like many others, that is strongly inspired by those who always look for new solutions. As we say, QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER.
We have an inclusive, transparent, and responsive culture where everyone's ideas and initiatives are encouraged and appreciated.
Interested? Want to know more? Contact recruiting manager Jonny Tuominen at jonny.tuominen@qrios.se
