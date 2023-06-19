Embedded Software Developer, C
2023-06-19
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
To support our industry customers in their success, we continuously develop new and more advanced tightening systems. Join a team within R&D focusing on the smallest tightening systems with our own technical platform.
Your role
We are a small cross-functional team in a larger research and development organization, like a company within a company. We work on designing embedded real-time systems controlling a large number of sensors, both analog and digital. We are involved from pre-studies to finished products and also work on updates on products already out on the market. We are faced with many different tasks, which provides variety and professional development.
Work with FreeRTOS, ARM32 and similar micro controllers, GIT/Mercurial version handling
Develop and program embedded software systems from initial idea to final product and further development
Work in cross-functional and agile teams together with software and hardware specialists and mechanical designers
Work close to the end-products and get quick feedback on the things you develop
We have a hybrid workplace and our office is in Nacka, Stockholm.
To succeed, you will need
An academic degree within Computer Science or another relevant area
Several years of experience from professional embedded software development and coding in C
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Preferably experience from software development using C# or C++
You are analytical, result-oriented and have a structured approach.
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior, and integrity. We offer plenty of opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. You have plenty of occasions to international interaction and, as part of the Atlas Copco Group, you also have access to global job opportunities. Here, your ideas are embraced and you never stop learning.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
