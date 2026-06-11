Embedded Software Developer
Coretura AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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The Vision
We are building a software platform that makes software-defined vehicles trustworthy, that run commercial vehicles on public roads, powering ADAS, connectivity, and core platform functionality in real-world conditions, at scale, for years after production. For us, software is not just code. It is behaviour in motion, interacting with complex systems in environments that cannot be fully simulated or controlled.
As an Embedded Software Developer, you will have a direct impact on that.
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced Embedded Software Developer to join a team working on next-generation automotive systems. You will be part of a product-focused engineering environment developing software that sits close to the hardware and plays a critical role in modern vehicle platforms.
This is an opportunity to work in a fast-moving, product-driven context, where you contribute across the full development lifecycle – from early architecture and prototyping to production-ready software.
What You'll Do
Design and develop embedded software in C++ 17/20 for automotive applications
Work across the full product development lifecycle (concept → development → integration → release)
Collaborate closely with system, hardware, and platform teams
Develop robust, high-quality code for real-time and safety-critical environments
Work with vehicle-internal communication protocols such as SOME/IP and D-Bus
Own software quality across multiple test levels – unit, component and integration
Your Background
We believe you are a hands-on engineer who enjoys building products end-to-end and working in environments where ownership matters. You likely have
Several years of experience in embedded software development
Strong proficiency in modern C++
Background in automotive or similar embedded/complex systems domain (Linux, Adaptive AUTOSAR, Android or real time systems)
Experience from one or more of the following areas is highly relevant:
ADAS / autonomous systems
Connectivity / telematics
Vehicle platforms / ECU development / system-level software
Bonus Experience
Experience working in a scale-up or high-growth company
Proficency with Cmake, Bazel automated testing and continuous integration
Interest and experience in code quality and safety critical software development
Experience working in cross-functional product teams
Who You Are
Pragmatic and product-oriented
Comfortable taking ownership and driving solutions
Thrive in dynamic environments rather than large, rigid organizations
Curious, collaborative, and motivated by real-world impact
Why Join?
Work on cutting-edge automotive technology
Be part of a growing, engineering-driven environment
High degree of ownership and influence on products
Collaborative culture with strong technical focus
Next Steps
Ready to build the future of commercial vehicles?
We review applications on a continuous basis—so don't wait to submit yours!
Last application date: 26-06-2026.
Questions? Don't hesitate to reach out to Victor Holkert, victor.holkert@coretura.com
if you have any questions regarding the position or the process.
Please note we do not accept any applications via email.
About our recruitment process We are committed to a safe and secure working environment. As a mandatory part of our recruitment process, we carry out drug and alcohol testing and background checks via 2Secure on the final candidate. The background check covers personal details, financial information, company engagements, legal matters, CV verification, media and internet presence, as well as a risk analysis and recommendation.
A negative drug and alcohol test and an approved background check are required before a formal offer can be made. All checks are carried out in accordance with GDPR, and candidates are always informed in advance.
Read more → Apply Anonymously? It is completely understandable if you want to know more before putting yourself out there. Generate and apply with your anonymized resume and hidden mail here. This means we will review your profile without knowing your identity, and keep the initial dialogue to an untraceable mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7892023-2047906". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coretura AB
(org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Coretura Jobbnummer
9959119