Embedded Software Developer
Marshall Group AB publ / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Marshall Group AB publ i Stockholm
Marshall Group is the audio, tech, and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. Our flagship brand, Marshall, is uniquely positioned with over 60 years of rock 'n' roll attitude on stage, at home, and on the go. Our iconic products are brought to life by a dedicated team of 800 passionate employees and sold in over 90 markets worldwide.
What you'll do:
As an Embedded Software Developer at Marshall Group, you will be navigating through the lower layers of our systems and the intricacies of
controlling the hardware to bring the true rock'n'roll experience. You'll be part of an exciting journey to build our embedded platform and
development environment. You will have the opportunity to share your art of writing drivers connecting crucial components of the system,
master the nuances of seamless connectivity, and navigate through layers of complexity to bring up simplicity.
Roles & Responsibilities:
Develop Embedded Software for Audio Systems
Architect board support packages (BSP)
Innovate in audio-related module development
Implement modular code for a platform supporting a multitude of products
Participate in code review and documentation
Explore by working on proof of Concepts (PoC)
Improve build systems and product testing
Providing technical support to the projects
Participate in discussions with ODM's regarding tech topics and activities
Participate in our collaboration activities with our tech partners
Who we're looking for:
As an Embedded Software Developer, you have effective communication, a sharp problem-solving ability, and a strong sense of team collaboration. It's also important to have the ability to approach challenges with creative and innovative solutions and be ready to adapt to new technologies in a fast-paced environment. A few years experience in a role as Embedded Software Developer or similar.
Good experience with C programming language.
Knowledge of Python.
Experience working with real-time operating systems (RTOS)
Previous work on embedded systems based on microcontrollers (MCU).
Solid understanding of MCU architecture and various peripherals
Familiarity with tools such as Git, Make or CMake.
Familiarity with Bluetooth, BLE, and Wi-Fi technologies.
Bonus if you have experience with GCC toolchain, bash, and Linux. Also, a plus if you have knowledge of C++ and/or Rust programming languages.
Does this sound like you?
We look forward to reviewing your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marshall Group AB
(org.nr 556757-4610)
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Marshall Group AB publ Jobbnummer
9489524