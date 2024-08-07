Embedded Software Developer
2024-08-07
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
We're looking for Embedded Software Developer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Join the team developing Electrolux's next generation digital appliances. Build the user experience of our future appliance UIs and connected ecosystem. Work closely with the cross functional team to bring new consumer experiences from concept to launch with updates throughout product lifecycle. Bring the technical excellence and collaboration skills we need in the heart of our digital transformation.
In detail, you will:
Develop software using a pragmatic and modern embedded tech stack for connected appliances, with a primary focus on the logic needed to control and optimize how the appliance capabilities can be utilized to provide the best possible user experience.
Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade software together with the rest of the team.
Wrap every release with a proper test coverage. You build it, you own it.
Work closely with Engineering Lead in order enhance and improve infra and CI/CD setup.
Create and maintain modularized software that is scalable to different product capabilities, compute capabilities, brands, and markets.
Work together with other developers, testers, designers, and product managers with shared responsibility for the teams' success.
Who you are:
You have 3+ years experience in developing application code for embedded devices.
You have experience in developing software applications for embedded internet devices that are frequently updated in production.
You have experience in developing high abstraction level code with significant use of existing frameworks in Python, Rust or C++ for embedded devices.
You need to master at least two of the following competence areas and quickly learn what good looks like for the others:
Layered software architecture for embedded systems with different chipset performance and configurable capabilities.
Modular test automation for application logic in embedded products.
Simulation and sandbox technology for rapid software development of embedded products.
Build pipeline, code analysis, feature flag and analytics tools for modern embedded development.
Service based architectures and pub/sub patterns used in multi-threaded embedded execution.
Where you'll be:
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
