Are you a skilled embedded software developer with a passion in automotive engineering? Are you seeking fresh challenges within agile teams to advance your career as a consultant? If this describes you, consider applying for our opening at Explipro. We're in need of software application developers with strong aptitude for embedded ECU software development, including translating software requirements into code.
To suit the project requirements, you must have:
• Strong Embedded Software and AUTOSAR knowledge on automotive control units.
• Well versed in AUTOSAR components' design, configuration and Integration with strong experience in embedded 'C' coding.
• Knowledge on Communication protocol: CAN ,LIN,RS232,I2C,SPI, usage of communication tools like Canoe, CANalyzer
• Coding experience in C++ and Python.
• Capability to understand functional requirements, implement software requirements and handle change requests and be involved in entire Software development Life cycle
About Explipro
Explipro is a fast-growing consultant company with a senior profile within engineering, IT and business development. For the moment we have our focus on the automotive industry, but we see a great potential in growing into other industries.
Our natural approach is helpfulness and simplicity. We like challenges and we help each other and our customers to solve problems of different kinds. It is important for us that you appreciate our values and that you are eager to contribute to make us grow together.
The culture at Explipro is open and solution oriented. We have a long-term perspective on our consultants and invest in competence development and individual career plans. To get closer to each other and strive to reach the same goal we have a yearly calendar with meetings, courses or other activities.
What we offer:
Challenging and exciting assignments for our automotive and telecom customers in Gothenburg. The roles include both independent work and work in agile teams.
We're an international team consisting of people from more than 10 different countries, each of us with great enthusiasm for what we do. We're looking for people who want to enjoy their days at work, have a passion for building digital products and services, and can contribute to pushing Explipro forward.
Benefits in Sweden
Competitive salaries
Work Flexibility / Timebank
Paid vacation of 25 working days
Educational Allowance
Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)
Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)
Healthcare
Sickness and Disability leave
We treat all applications with confidentiality. Write to us in Swedish or English.
