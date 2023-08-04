Embedded Software Developer
Ferroamp AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ferroamp AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Ferroamp, we are dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for a sustainable and efficient energy future. We specialize in the design of advanced power electronics systems that are utilized in a wide range of applications, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, and industrial applications. As we continue to expand our operations, we are seeking a talented and motivated Embedded Software Developer with a passion for power electronics.
The Role
As an Embedded Software Developer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the high quality and reliability of our embedded software solutions for power electronics applications. You will collaborate closely with our multidisciplinary engineering team to design, develop and execute comprehensive testing strategies and drive continuous improvement in our software development processes. Your work will contribute to the successful deployment of our unique power electronics systems, enabling our customers to achieve their energy efficiency goals.
Responsibilities
• Monitor and track software issues, perform analysis to identify work packages to be implemented.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for improvement in production processes and software integration, driving continuous optimization.
• Provide technical guidance to manufacturing partners, addressing queries, clarifying specifications, and production process improvements.
• Analyze production data, identify trends, and provide insights for process optimization, cost reduction, and efficiency improvements.
• Conduct thorough testing and validation of embedded software functionality and performance, ensuring compatibility with hardware components.
• Contribute to the development of automated testing frameworks and tools to streamline the testing process.
• Stay up-to-date with industry best practices and emerging technologies related to embedded software development in power electronics.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• 3+ years of experience in embedded software development.
• Proficiency in embedded C/C++ and Python.
• Knowledge of Unix and Unix shell scripting.
• Familiarity with hardware interfaces and protocols commonly used in power electronics applications (e.g., I2C, SPI, CAN, Ethernet).
• Basic knowledge of power electronics concepts and components (e.g., inverters, converters, power supplies).
Additional Merits
• Experience working in an electronics lab environment.
• Experience working with hardware platforms such as Xilinx Microblaze and STM32
• Experience with software debugging and diagnostic tools.
• Experience with setting up and managing build environments for C-code projects
• Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git) and issue tracking systems (e.g., JIRA).
Our main office is located in Spånga, Stockholm and will move to a new office in Sundbyberg later this year. In addition, we have a smaller office located in Linköping and we offer the possibility of a hybrid workspace.
Join our team and become an integral part of our mission to revolutionize the power electronics industry. If you are passionate about embedded software development, and power electronics, we encourage you to apply.
We are looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ferroamp AB (publ)
(org.nr 556805-7029), https://www.ferroamp.com Arbetsplats
Ferroamp Jobbnummer
8006519