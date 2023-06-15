Embedded Software developer
2023-06-15
Together with your development team you will be part of a high performing product development program developing products for digitalization of the grid automation business enabling Industrial Internet of Things, enhancing reliability as well as situational awareness in power systems. In addition to the software teams, you will work closely with hardware engineers, power system specialists and test engineers to create the best possible products.
Successful products on the market are your goal and you know that working code means tested code. Join the challenge to build a modern real time embedded software to protect and control the power grids of tomorrow.
As an Embedded Software Developer, you will be part of Hitachi Energy, Grid Automation - Automation & Communication Product in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
Design and implement innovative software solutions for real-time, embedded, and mission critical systems using multiple operating systems.
Engage in requirement analysis and take active part refining requirements with product manager, architects and project manager
Work together with hardware team throughout development lifecycle to develop firmware and software to integrate new hardware modules for our substation automation platform
Take active part in proactive quality work through refactoring, continuous integration, test automation, static code analysis etc.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Technical proficiency in C++ as well as Linux and/or FreeRTOS development
Experience in real-time systems and multithreaded applications on multicore platforms
University degree and either a couple of years professional experience within software engineering, computer science or similar
Inner revelation about the importance of testability and test automation of code
As a person you recognize the difference between high quality software and heavy processes
As a person you think systemwide on your work
Additional merit if you have experience/interest in industrial Ethernet communication, specifically IEEE 1588 PTP, IEC 61850 & Ethernet redundancy protocols.
You have strong personal leadership skills and are used to drive your work from requirement to tested and accepted feature delivery
As a person you like software with hardware and to build stuff out of it!
More about us
Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role!
Welcome to apply by July 13! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Johan Lundberg, johan.lundberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Almgren, +46 107-38 14 17; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, + 46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Nätverksgatan 3
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
