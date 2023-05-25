Embedded software developer
What will you work with?
As an embedded developer at Knightec you will work on meaningful projects and be a significant driver shifting towards a more sustainable world. You will work with product and service development within domains such as medical-and electronic devices and automotive.
We believe that a holistic approach is required to make products and services succeed, both now and in the future. That's why we work within six fields of potential growth where your and our expertise can make a meaningful impact. Our way of working is in cross-functional teams, where the hands-on work is often in creating systems and programs at low-level on the hardware. As an embedded developer you will have the opportunity to work in projects focused on key technologies like autonomous (https://knightec.se/client-opportunities/autonomous/),
connected (https://knightec.se/client-opportunities/connected/)
as well as safe and secure (https://knightec.se/client-opportunities/safe-and-secure/),
within areas such as electromobility, connectivity, and development platforms.
What you need to bring
• Low-level programming close to the hardware, for example, C/C++, Python, Linux environment to mention a few
• Knowledge of modern software development platforms and version handling
• Experience working in cross-functional R&D teams
Why working as a consultant will fit you
Because you want to focus on solving technical problems without internal politics, and make new products that last without handling the old legacy. You also want to have a team with engineers who understand the problems you meet and help you see them from different perspectives.
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on sustainable and durable product development within edge cutting technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. With around 900 engineers in 11 different cities across Sweden, we work with a broad client base within industries such as automotive, defense, and medtech. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of!
