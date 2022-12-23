Embedded Software Developer
2022-12-23
Overall description.
As we are growing as a company, Mimbly is now in need of a full-time role as Embedded Software Developer to support the product development of the Mimbox.
In this role you will be part of the R&D team and a key person having understanding of the different engineering domains: embedded systems, electrical and mechanical.
Mimbly strives to become a global leader in sustainable laundry solutions. This role will be key for the deployment of the Mimbox as well as future products. The role will be based in Gothenburg with occasional travel.
Tasks
Support the design and specification of electric and electronic systems and components.
Setup tests, collect and analyze data.
Support building prototypes and testing.
Troubleshooting.
Embedded software development (C/C++, Phyton).
Be a crucial part of the product development process and find ways to improve the product.
Test and evaluate critical components
Be a part of Product development process
Expectations
Have a degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as in Engineering Design and Mechatronics.
Familiar with basic electronics lab equipment.
Experience from building application firmware in C.
Experience from building PoC
Fluent in English.
Be autonomous & organized.
Experience from a Start Up enviroment
Who you are:
Curious and pragmatic.
Hands-on attitude.
Creative with an analytical mindset.
A collaborative team player.
Meritorious if you have experience designing and building systems (like DIY electronics projects).
Driven to create impact by saving water, energy and microplastics :)
Travel
Travel

2-3 days/month
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://www.mimbly.se
GÖTEBORG
Mimbly AB Jobbnummer
7290911