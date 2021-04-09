Embedded Software Developer - Primecomp AB - Datajobb i Västerås

Primecomp AB / Datajobb / Västerås2021-04-09PrimeComp is a technology and consulting company with assignments in energy, industry, and infrastructure. Through our combined experience and unique range of technology areas, we offer services to create profitable, innovative, and sustainable solutions.We work with leading global companies in the private sector, but we also target the public sector. PrimeComp is primarily aimed at project managers and technical competencies in mechanical engineering, electrical power, electronics, electrical/automation, and embedded systems.Assignment:We are looking for an embedded SW developer with focus on DSP programming.As an experienced embedded SW developer, you will work with SW development with focus on DSP programming connected to product development within Telecom.We are looking for a person that is social, pro-active and can drive technical solutions forward.You are a team player that wants and like to share knowledge with others.Altogether this makes up for an exciting opportunity for all team members to constantly develop their skills and be included in many new technical areas.During current circumstances distance work is mandatory until new directives are communicated.Competence Profile:Embedded SW developer with focus on DSP programmingMulticoreLanguages C/C++Embedded Architectural and systemization skillsCommunication skills and ability to work via Microsoft TeamsKnowledge to work remotely with Citrix/remote serversTelecom Merits from the following area is a strong benefitExperience from IBM Rational Software Architect Realtime Edition (RSARTE)BB DSP development within Telecom2021-04-09Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09PrimeComp AB5682376