Embedded Software Developer - Primecomp AB - Västerås
Embedded Software Developer
Primecomp AB / Datajobb / Västerås
2021-04-09
PrimeComp is a technology and consulting company with assignments in energy, industry, and infrastructure. Through our combined experience and unique range of technology areas, we offer services to create profitable, innovative, and sustainable solutions.
We work with leading global companies in the private sector, but we also target the public sector. PrimeComp is primarily aimed at project managers and technical competencies in mechanical engineering, electrical power, electronics, electrical/automation, and embedded systems.
Assignment:
We are looking for an embedded SW developer with focus on DSP programming.
As an experienced embedded SW developer, you will work with SW development with focus on DSP programming connected to product development within Telecom.
We are looking for a person that is social, pro-active and can drive technical solutions forward.
You are a team player that wants and like to share knowledge with others.
Altogether this makes up for an exciting opportunity for all team members to constantly develop their skills and be included in many new technical areas.
During current circumstances distance work is mandatory until new directives are communicated.
Competence Profile:
Embedded SW developer with focus on DSP programming
Multicore
Languages C/C++
Embedded Architectural and systemization skills
Communication skills and ability to work via Microsoft Teams
Knowledge to work remotely with Citrix/remote servers
Telecom Merits from the following area is a strong benefit
Experience from IBM Rational Software Architect Realtime Edition (RSARTE)
BB DSP development within Telecom
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09
Företag
PrimeComp AB
Jobbnummer
5682376
