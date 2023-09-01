Embedded Software Developer - VCT Longitudinal Dynamic Control
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.VCT Longitudinal Dynamic Control works with developing a product where the customer experiences premium drivability and longitudinal control of the vehicle, by integration of all actuators on the powertrain.
Currently, we are looking for a new team member to gear change control for both electric and conventional powertrain. You need to solve complex physical hardware phenomena by developing software to get a powerful and smooth powertrain, but still preserve the life length of the hardware.
The work includes a lot of testing in vehicles and you will be part of a team that comes up with ideas, that they develop and test within a short iteration. The culture encourages you to be innovative and think outside the box to find a solution.
We also do extensive work around safety concepts for different situations, with and without a driver, to comply with the ISO26262 standard. It is part of your work to formulate requirements that are testable and meet our customers' needs.
Your profile
• We believe you are an engineer with a background in software, mechatronics or electrical systems development
• You have a few years of experience within embedded systems in the automotive industry or several years of experience in a similar field
• Good knowledge in Matlab/Simulink and C or Phyton
• It is meritorious to have been working with ISO26262 or a similar certification process, but also requirement specification on embedded systems
• Vehicle tests are carried out continuously to ensure that the right functionality is developed. Therefore, a European B driver's license is required and professional driver experience is meritorious (but not required)
Who am I as your manager?
My highest priority is creating a team that works together to deliver the best possible product and always challenging the impossible and breaking down problems into solvable tasks. I see myself as a part of the team, and I work with coaching and team building to facilitate a dedicated team and personal development for each team member.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Karin Avatare, Head of Gear Change Control SW (ENECG) karin.avatare@scania.com
A background check may be conducted for this role.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
