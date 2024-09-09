Embedded Software Consultant to global automotive manufacturer!
Bravura Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Om Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.Publiceringsdatum2024-09-09Om tjänsten
This is a consulting assignment with good opportunities for over-recruitment. In this role you will initially be employed by Bravura, and it is stated that the company intends to offer you employment with them in the long term.Om företaget
The company operates in the automotive industry. You will receive more information about the company during the recruitment process.Dina arbetsuppgifter
In the role as Embedded Software Consultant, you will join the Thermal Management which is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized complete thermal management system. This is including cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for ICE, BEV, and Fuel cell vehicles. They are responsible for the thermal management platform from cradle to grave, both Hardware and Software.
To succeed in the role you need to understand the final customer needs and apply your knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs.
Utbildning, Erfarenhet och personliga egenskaper:
• Master's Degree in Computer, Electrical/Electronic or similar
• Embedded Software development experience
• Experience with control strategy and SW verification
• Experience of functional verification and system tuning/calibration
We believe you are a person who is driven, business-oriented and innovative. You are interested to solve problems in a structured and effective way. You are a person with a genuine interest in technology as well as people. You feel accountable for the tasks you take on and you are self-motivated by driving changes in a complex environment.
We also think you have:
• An open mindset to learn & grow. Share your knowledge with others
• Good networking skills on a local and global basis and you have an ability to understand and accept cultural differences
• Good communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally (English)
Övrig information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: Upon agreement Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Navid Parsa navid.parsa@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
8888631