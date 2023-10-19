Embedded Software Architect for an innovative company!
2023-10-19
Do you have a background within embedded software architecture and is ready for new and exciting opportunities? Are you at the same time a great team player and have good knowledge of programming languages such as C/C++? Then look no further! Kongsberg Automotive is the leading supplier in Powertrain and chassis components and they are now looking for an Embedded Software Architect to join their office in Mullsjö. You will be welcomed to a company who works with advanced automotive solutions that will shape the future of mobility. Sounds interesting? Apply for the role and we will tell you more. Selection process is ongoing.
Kongsberg Automotive has its origins in Kongsberg Våpenfabrikk which began producing brakes and driveshafts for Volvo in the late 1950's. Since then, the company has developed from a Scandinavian automotive parts supplier to become a global leader in one of the most competitive and complex industries in the world. Kongsberg Automotive is the leading supplier in Powertrain and chassis components and they are dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation and shape the future of the automotive industry.
Kongsberg Automotive is now looking for an Embedded Software Architect to join their dynamic team at Konsgberg Automotive in Mullsjö. As an Embedded Software Architect, you will play a crucial role in defining and designing the embedded software architecture, focusing on safety, reliability, and performance. You will lead the software architecture development process and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including hardware engineers, software developers, and system engineers, to ensure seamless integration and compatibility. You will be welcomed to a highly experienced team of eight where they value great collaboration and where your colleagues will encourage you to think differently. You will also have great opportunities to grow both personally and within the company.
You are offered:
• The opportunity to become part of a company that works with the latest technology and techniques to create innovative products.
• A role where you will be able to contribute to the development of advanced automotive solutions that will shape the future of mobility.
• A role where you will work alongside talented professionals in a collaborative environment that encourages creativity and fosters personal growth.
• Great opportunities for professional development within the company.
• Possibility to work partly remote.
• Freedom with responsibility.
• Good compensation and benefits.
Work tasks
• Define and design the embedded software architecture for automotive applications, focusing on safety, reliability, and performance.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including hardware engineers, software developers, and system engineers, to ensure seamless integration and compatibility.
• Lead the software architecture development process, including requirements analysis, system partitioning, and component-level design.
• Provide technical guidance and mentorship to the software development team, ensuring adherence to best practices and industry standards.
• Evaluate and select appropriate software tools, platforms, and technologies to optimize the development process and improve software quality.
• Conduct architectural reviews and provide recommendations for enhancements or modifications to improve system performance, stability, and maintainability.
• Stay up to date with the latest advancements in automotive embedded software technologies and contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Experience in embedded software architecture.
• Strong proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++ and experience with embedded software development tools and environments.
• Proven track record of successfully architecting and delivering complex embedded software projects within time and budget constraints.
It is meritorious if you have:
• Have MATLAB / SIMULINK experience.
• Have experience from the automotive industry and automotive systems.
• An understanding of automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet) and familiarity with automotive standards (AUTOSAR, ISO 26262).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Kongsberg Automotive has its origins in Kongsberg Våpenfabrikk, a defence and weaponry company, which began producing brakes and driveshafts for Volvo in the late 1950's. Since then Kongsberg Automotive has developed from a Scandinavian automotive parts supplier to become a global leader in one of the most competitive and complex industries in the world. Ersättning
