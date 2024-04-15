Embedded Software Application
Primary Skillsets requirements:
/ master's degree in computer / software engineering or related discipline
years' experience in embedded software development for microprocessors.
experience related to Automotive domain.
of CAN (e.g. J1939) protocol, Vector tool like Canalyzer and CANoe
of AUTOSAR and Vector tool chain Ex: DaVinci, Candela Studio, Configurator Pro.
in ECU Diagnostics using ISO14229 - UDS on CAN protocol.
in Linux/QNX or any other Real Time Operating System.
in state-of-the-art requirements management, software modelling and development tools
strong communication, presentation, and social skills
understanding of Agile methodologies (SAFe, Scrum, etc.)
Roles and responsibilities of candidate working within the team:
Function/SW developer to support requirement analysis and implement.
The software developer expected to develop, analyze, and maintain the software for VMM team.
Develop, test, maintain, document and release software solutions according to a new Epic / Capability.
Experienced in working with continuous integration environment using Jenkins, Bitbucket, Git, Artifactory.
Experienced in Linux/QNX or any other Real Time Operating System.
Knowledge of AUTOSAR and Vector tool chain Ex: DaVinci, Candela Studio, Configurator Pro.
Knowledge of CAN (e.g. J1939) protocol, Vector tool like Canalyzer and CANoe.
Knowledge in ECU Diagnostics using ISO14229 - UDS on CAN protocol.
Perform trouble shooting in application SW, drivers, BSP, OS, middle ware software.
Develop unit tests, tests the software to verify functionality using various testing tools.
Document the software code in order to release the software for use in the ECU.
Follow the predetermined work processes in order to comply with the standards.
Suggest and implement improvements in the software development process/environment.
Bug Analysis and Prevention: Identify root causes of past bugs and implement preventative.
Matlab / Simulink Modelling of software for automotive devices including traceability.
Extensive experience with the latest standards of C, AUTOSAR and Embedded Systems
Support of software configuration, function integration, software testing and failure analysis.
Establish and enforce coding standards through regular code reviews, ensuring the highest quality in our software development process which includes software testing.
Soft Skills:
We expect the candidate to be an excellent team player able to integrate into a fast and growing environment requiring challenging collaboration with the technical team/support organization.
We expect a mindset for continuous improvement and a willingness to guide, motivate, and mentor team members. Så ansöker du
