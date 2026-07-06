Embedded Software Application Engineer/ Full-Stack Andriod Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-06
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Embedded Software Application Engineer/ Full-Stack Andriod Developer- for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
In this assignment you will be part of EACS's team responsible for Android Software update, data logging and data collection functions. As part of the team, you will work with everything from requirements, refinement of features, design, development, test and review. The work will include new development as well as maintenance of current products. You and Your Skills ... To thrive we think you are a skilled Android full stack developer (Kotlin, Java, C++), with passion for collaboration within and outside of the team. You communicate clearly with ease. As a true software engineer you are curious and like to solve every challenge that comes your way. Previous experience of embedded automotive software development will help you onboard smooth to quickly become a key player in the team.
Extra mertious would be if you have passion for team ways of working and continuous improvement becoming a key driver to enhance the team's collaboration, thourghput and quality.
Other Information Assignment Period: 2026-08-30 to 2026-12-31
Place: Göteborg Last date to apply 2026-07-06.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8015095-2087319". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9993743