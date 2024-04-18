Embedded Software Application Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Volvo Group Trucks Technology in Gothenburg. Within the Electromobility department we work with design and development of electromobility systems and components such as energy storage, motor drives and charging solutions for Volvo group products. The organization develops and drives the Electromobility product portfolio for Trucks, Buses, Construction Equipment and Marine applications. Furthermore, we create opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group.
About the Role and team:
In this exciting role as our new Function Developer, you will join a highly skilled Software development team and take important initiatives. We are searching for a structured and innovative person with an exceptional ability to make decisions based on facts and data. We develop complex software download solutions to support a range of projects and technologies. In addition, you are fully proficient in English, written and spoken. As the position is in Gothenburg you also know Swedish or are fully engaged in learning it Sounds like you? Join our exciting journey today!
Who are you?
We are looking for a Software Function Engineer who is highly collaborative. You also value the customer's perspective and high expectations using Volvo's premium products in your daily business. Experience from the automotive industry, embedded systems or software development is necessary for this role. You have knowledge within complete vehicle, electric vehicles and software verification.
In addition, we believe you have the following:
Master of Science in Mechatronics, Electrical engineering and Physics or similar.
Strong aptitude in abstract thinking, system theoretic analysis, and model-based control design.
High proficiency in C
Experience in inhouse embedded software function development and testing
Experience in working with data analysis scripts
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Beneficial skills:
Experience using Matlab, Targetlink, Python, CANalyzer
Experience from automotive industry, or similar
As a person you are:
Communicative
Enthusiastic to engage, inspire and help others
A team player
Eager to learn
Innovative Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8789-42422977". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Eugenia Vranjancu +46 739027005 Jobbnummer
8622348