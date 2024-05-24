Embedded Software Application Engineer - Battery Management System
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the role:
The Battery Management System Controls team is responsible for the Battery's Software, and control algorithm design. Right now, we are expanding - to be able to move some of the supplier-developed systems to in-house development. As an Embedded Software Application engineer, you will be part of the Battery Management Software Control. Here, you will implement Software based on control algorithms for the in-house developed Battery Management Systems.
You will be working closely together with control Engineers, and together create a Software design based on requirements and control algorithms. We think you have a good knowledge in Model Based Control and experience in developing models for complex systems. Are you eager to learn new things and want to take responsibility for your and your team's delivery? Welcome with your application today!
We are looking for you with a customer focus and dedication to achieving goals with the customers in mind. You are a team player who likes to collaborate to meet shared objectives and can lead a cross-functional team, ensuring timely deliveries with expected quality. You take responsibility for your work, consistently drive towards your goals even during difficult circumstances, and can identify what needs to be done with a holistic view. You are both structured and positive, take the best out of every situation, and enjoy building relationships inside and outside the organization.
What you will do?
• Implementing Software using Targetlink/Simulink.
• Create a Software design based on system requirements.
• Test and quality assure your implementation.
• Document Software requirements.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be a team player with strong collaboration/networking skills and have an analytic mindset of a true problem solver. You also need to be open-minded, self-motivated and you enjoy working cross functional.
We believe that you have:
• Master of Science in Mechatronics, Electrical, Computer Engineering or equivalent.
• 5 - 8 years of experience from the automotive industry.
• In-depth knowledge about embedded Software development including FuSa.
• Knowledge in Battery Management System is preferable.
• Experience with product documentation: requirements, product, and process documentation, etc.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Other Merits:
TargetLink, C/C++, Embedded SW/HW, HIL, CANalayzer/CANoe, LIN, ISO 26262, J1939, Autosar, ATI Vision / ETAS INCA, Systems Engineering.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
