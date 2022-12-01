Embedded QA Engineer
We believe in a future where climate change is battled through renewable energy and the electrification of society. For this to happen a complete transformation of the system is needed. Electricity needs to be reinvented.
The hottest cleantech company in Sweden is growing and is now searching for people who want to contribute to the sustainable energy supply of the future. Ferroamp has developed a world unique system that streamlines and simplifies the usage of renewable energy. Do You want to join us on our journey?
The Role
You will be part of an engaged and driven team that is learning from one another, solving problems together, and continuously challenging themselves. Through a structured way of working, we become efficient and develop solutions that will move us toward our goals.
The R&D team has a broad set of competencies ranging from power electronics design to web services in the cloud. You will be part of the team working with the software and hardware development of our inverters and converters, evolving our DC-nanogrid system.
We are taking our first steps towards internationalization and are now defining the team that will build our success and contribute to the sustainable energy supply of the future. Our decision paths are short and there are numerous opportunities to develop within the company. At Ferroamp you will be part of shaping both your own and the company's future.
About you
• You're super-passionate about power electronics and technology.
• You have fallen in love with product quality and testing.
• You enjoy discovering, defining, and solving problems.
• You make pragmatic scoping decisions and are able to explain why the team is doing something a certain way.
• You work with your team to tackle technical challenges and to level up in the process.
• You can theorize and think in abstractions, but understand the importance of getting things done.
• You strike a balance between moving fast and creating scalable and maintainable solutions.
Qualifications
• Bachelor in embedded systems / electrical engineering /
• Experience with hardware and/or software development lifecycle processes.
• 2+ years of QA experience, preferably on consumer hardware/software products.
• Knowledge of C and Python
• Knowledge of Unix and Unix shell scripting
• Deep understanding of SQA methodologies & practices
Bonus qualifications
• Experience with lab equipment, on order to set up automatic hardware testing
• Knowledge of power products
• Having worked with the Zephyr RTOS and its tools.
Work description
• Define, implement, and execute tests focused on embedded devices and low level firmware.
• Isolate and report defects effectively quantifying customer impact, and verify fixes through regression testing and other test methodologies. Be a vocal proponent for quality internally and externally.
We have our main office in Stockholm, today in Spånga but will in short move to a new office in Sundbyberg. We also have a smaller office in Linköping. However, we do offer a hybrid workspace.
