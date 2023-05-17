Embedded OS developer hardware
2023-05-17
Job description
This is what you partly will be working with
As part of our Embedded Systems team, you'll be at the heart of R&D and production, working closely with AI, image recognition, optics, mechanics, and electronics experts. Our focus is on integrating hardware and software to enhance the customer experience. With most of our systems being battery-driven, your expertise in power handling and optimization will be invaluable very important.
Responsibilities
In this role, you'll work with both Linux and Android platforms, closely interacting with the hardware. Your responsibilities will include working with Linux kernel, drivers for LCD, WiFi, Bluetooth, visual cameras, and various streaming services. Everything happens under one roof, fostering collaboration and synergy between R&D and production.
Qualifications
To thrive in this position, you'll need several years of experience as an Embedded OS developer with a strong hardware background. A good understanding of Linux and preferably the Android platform is essential. Familiarity with tools like Git, Jenkins, Yocto, TCP/IP networking, and open-source software is a plus. Fluency in English is required, and proficiency in Swedish is beneficial. A relevant university degree is expected.
Your personality
We're seeking someone who excels in their field, values cross-functional collaborations, and thrives in a team environment. Your solution-oriented mindset and commitment to getting things done will contribute to our success.
About the company
What FLIR offers
Opportunity to develop your career with the world's leading company in thermal and sensing technology
At FLIR, you get a unique opportunity to experience how cutting-edge R&D, software- and hardware development come together under one roof. We do our research, our development, and our manufacturing
Friendly culture with a focus on collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity
You will be involved in the complete solution. Different FLIR sites worldwide contribute to the Eco-system, and you will therefore have many global contacts.
