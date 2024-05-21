Embedded Hardware & Firmware Engineer
2024-05-21
Silicon Witchery is an engineering-led Startup with a passion for changing our paradigms around computing, and the devices which power them.
We create tiny hardware and powerful firmware focused on wearable edge AI applications where trust and efficiency are key.
We support a broad range of customers including those in consumer products, health, wearables, and accessibility.
This position will focus on electronics and firmware engineering of our core devices, as well as customer projects which may span any of the above applications. A solid engineering background and good customer-facing skills are key.
You should have at least three years of electronics or embedded design experience. The role is flexible to focus on hardware, software, or both.
Responsibilities:
Design and development of embedded hardware and/or firmware.
Hardware hacking/prototyping.
Translating prototypes or proof of concepts into production suitable designs.
Working with customer specifications to design suitable embedded architectures and implementing all necessary features.
Proper organization, documentation, and structuring of work for delivery internally or to customers.
Occasional on-site visits, and workshops to meet customers and design solutions together.
Minimum Skills:
Bachelor's degree in electronics, or computer science.
3+ years in an engineering role.
Customer-facing experience with both startup and corporate clients.
C/C++ coding for ARM Cortex and RISC-V devices
Understanding of basic networking topologies, models, and protocols.
Understanding of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wifi, LTE, and their general RF performance.
Experience with embedded sensors such as MEMS devices, and environmental sensors.
Understanding of I2C, SPI, and UART protocols.
Ability to use test tools such as oscilloscopes and multimeters.
Proficiency with Unix-style shell tools including GCC and git.
Bonus Skills:
HDL experience with Verilog
FPGA placement and layout
PCB design for microcontroller-based circuits
Preparing board designs for mass production
Mechanical design skills for 3D printing, laser cutting, and injection molding.
Antenna design and parametrizing RF performance
Model-based design and code generation with MATLAB Simulink
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20
E-post: newjobs@siliconwitchery.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silicon Witchery AB
(org.nr 559196-7244), https://www.siliconwitchery.com Jobbnummer
8696750