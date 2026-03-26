Embedded Engineer
Nordomatic AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2026-03-26
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordomatic AB i Borås
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are looking for a skilled Embedded Software Developer to join our engineering team in Borås office. You will design, develop software for next-generation embedded product and enchase the current live product capabilities. Expect working closely with connectivity engineers (Stockholm & Tilburg, NL) to deliver high-performance, reliable solutions in Smart Buildings domain.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain embedded software
Write efficient, safe, and scalable code with a strong emphasis on Rust
Collaborate with test automation team to tune new setups and debug system issues
Optimize performance, memory usage, and power consumption
Implement and maintain device drivers, communication protocols, and real-time systems
Conduct code reviews and ensure best practices in embedded software development
Troubleshoot and resolve issues across the software-hardware stack
Core Technical Stack
Rust (primary language for embedded development)
C/C++ (legacy systems and interoperability)
Embedded Linux / RTOS (e.g., FreeRTOS, Zephyr)
ARM Cortex-M / RISC-V architectures
Version control: Git
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related field
Strong experience in embedded systems development
Hands-on experience with Rust in embedded environments
Solid understanding of memory management, concurrency, and low-level programming
Familiarity with hardware schematics and debugging tools
Nice to Have
Experience with secure embedded systems or IoT devices
Knowledge of bootloaders and firmware update mechanisms
Exposure to CI/CD pipelines for embedded development
Interest & skill in GUI
What We Offer
Opportunity to work with modern embedded technologies and Rust-first development
Strong engineering culture
Minumum bureaucracy
Working environment we proud of
Breakfast served in the office every morning Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordomatic AB
(org.nr 556362-2074) Jobbnummer
9821075