Embedded Engineer

Nordomatic AB / Datajobb / Borås
2026-03-26


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About the Role

We are looking for a skilled Embedded Software Developer to join our engineering team in Borås office. You will design, develop software for next-generation embedded product and enchase the current live product capabilities. Expect working closely with connectivity engineers (Stockholm & Tilburg, NL) to deliver high-performance, reliable solutions in Smart Buildings domain.


Key Responsibilities


Develop and maintain embedded software


Write efficient, safe, and scalable code with a strong emphasis on Rust


Collaborate with test automation team to tune new setups and debug system issues


Optimize performance, memory usage, and power consumption


Implement and maintain device drivers, communication protocols, and real-time systems


Conduct code reviews and ensure best practices in embedded software development


Troubleshoot and resolve issues across the software-hardware stack




Core Technical Stack


Rust (primary language for embedded development)


C/C++ (legacy systems and interoperability)


Embedded Linux / RTOS (e.g., FreeRTOS, Zephyr)


ARM Cortex-M / RISC-V architectures


Version control: Git




Qualifications


Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related field


Strong experience in embedded systems development


Hands-on experience with Rust in embedded environments


Solid understanding of memory management, concurrency, and low-level programming


Familiarity with hardware schematics and debugging tools




Nice to Have


Experience with secure embedded systems or IoT devices


Knowledge of bootloaders and firmware update mechanisms


Exposure to CI/CD pipelines for embedded development


Interest & skill in GUI




What We Offer


Opportunity to work with modern embedded technologies and Rust-first development


Strong engineering culture


Minumum bureaucracy


Working environment we proud of


Breakfast served in the office every morning

Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nordomatic AB (org.nr 556362-2074)

Jobbnummer
9821075

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