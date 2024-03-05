Embedded Engineer
Marshall Group is the audio, tech and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking audio innovation. We are home to Marshall, Natal Drums, Urbanears and adidas headphones.
For over sixty years, we've amplified the sound of the world's most talented artists. We've brought their music to crowds and solo listeners everywhere. We give sound a design that resonates with ears and eyes, as well as at a deeper cultural level. No matter the scene or music genre, we aim to excite, intrigue and surprise.
Bridging iconic rock 'n' roll heritage with cutting-edge innovation and culture-driven brand-building, our group activities span professional music equipment, consumer electronics, live events, a record label, and more.
We empower around 800 highly talented people across 8 global locations. Our products are sold in over 90 markets worldwide, totalling a combined annual turnover of USD 360 million.
Right now, we need to strengthen our software & platform team with an embedded engineer who will focus on system functionality, optimization and innovation.
What you'll do:
As an Embedded Engineer at Marshall Group, you will be navigating through lower layers of our systems and the intricacies of controlling the hardware to bring the true Rock'n'Roll experience. Be part of an exciting journey to build our embedded platform and development environment. You will have the opportunity to share your art of writing drivers connecting crucial components of the system, master the nuances of seamless connectivity, and navigate through layers of complexity to bring up simplicity.
Roles & Responsibilities:
• Develop embedded software for audio systems.
• Architect board support packages (BSP).
• Innovate in audio-related module development.
• Implement modular code for a platform supporting a multitude of products.
• Participate in code review and documentation.
• Explore by working on proof of Concepts (PoC).
• Improve build systems and product testing.
Who we're looking for:
As an Embedded Engineer, you have effective communication, a sharp problem-solving ability, and a strong sense of team collaboration. It's also important to have the ability to approach challenges with creative and innovative solutions and be ready to adapt to new technologies in a fast-paced environment.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
• A few years experience in a role as an Embedded Engineer or similar.
• Good experience with C programming language.
• Knowledge of Python.
• Experience working with real-time operating systems (RTOS)
• Previous work on embedded systems based on microcontrollers (MCU).
• Solid understanding of MCU architecture and various peripherals
• Familiarity with tools such as Git, Make or CMake.
• Familiarity with Bluetooth, BLE, and WiFi technologies.
Bonus if you have experience with GCC toolchain, bash, and Linux. Also, a plus if you have knowledge of C++ and/or Rust programming languages.
Our pledge:
We strive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
We encourage applications from all over the world. To enable transitioning from another country for a role at Marshall, we offer re-location support. This support is tailored for each role but always includes visa/work permit application, local authority registration, and home-finding service. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.
What does hybrid remote mean for us?
Hybrid remote for us means working in the country listed within the job advert with 2-5 days in the office depending on what the position or project requires.
Does this sound like you?
