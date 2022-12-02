Embedded Engineer
2022-12-02
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project - as our new Embedded engineer!
Description
We are looking for a Software Developer C/C++ for Embedded Systems that will be part of the Tool Embedded ant Tightening SW team. Our team work with low level embedded SW for our electrical handheld or fixture tools.
About the mission:
You will work with time critical embedded systems as a part of one of our customers product projects. You will develop low level SW in our microcontroller platform and also perform some verification.
It is a request that you are well experienced in:
• C and C++ programming
• Wifi & BLE
• RTOS
Your Personality:
As a person, you are a true team player with a "can-do" attitude, easy to interact with as well as eager to learn. You are self-organized, committed and customer focused.
Education:
You have an academic degree in computer science, electrical engineering, mechatronics or other relevant background. You are experienced in software development using C or C++ for embedded systems.
You are fluent in English.
Why work with us?
At Envoi AB, we offer attractive packages of employment for you as a professional IT consultant, and we of course have a collective agreement (Almega).
As a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed sales agent who find assignments based on your interest. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology. With us, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with a great flexibility, then it is a good start to become part of our Envoi family.
