Embedded DevOps Engineer
For our client in the car industry we are looking for a (freelance or Consultant) DevOps Engineer. Our client makes different drive units for vehicles.
Start: ASAP
Location: Göteborg
Duration: Until the end of the year with possibility to extend
The department you will be working in focuses on five pillars within the software development unit. This is a fairly broad spectrum, but the most important competencies are listed here.
SW Factory
• Docker swarm orchestration using docker-compose
• GNU/Linux toolchains
• Integration layer in python
• Microservices in Node.js, node-express (backend), React.js (frontend). DB solutions mainly -based on PostgreSQL but also MongoDB
Continuous Integration
• Jenkins CI/CD
• Pipelines in groovy
Build System
• CMake
• Basic C programming knowledge
• C compiler and linker knowledge for MCUs (Infineon Aurix Tricore)
• Conan package management
• Batch scripting
Test System
• Automating HIL tooling using com objects in Python
• General HIL knowledge within Automotive space
Development Environment
• Matlab / Simulink scripting
Person needs to be/have:
• Self-driven and enjoying working on a wide scale supporting developers and testers with above subjects
• Used to work in an agile software development environment
• Knowledge in software development processes, requirement engineering to software system testing
• Software quality first mindset
We understand that it is impossible to have a lot of experience with all the requested tooling. We are mainly interested in people who have worked with most of the tools and techniques in the role of DevOps Engineer. Ersättning
