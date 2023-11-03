Embedded Developer within automotive!
2023-11-03
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project - as our new Senior Embedded Engineer!
Description
To our valued customer in automotive, we are looking for embedded software engineers who can work on site and have a professional knowledge of c++ programming, The project is NOT in real time systems but requires an understanding of automotive software.
If you have worked with c++ development for automotive or have developed Service oriented middleware, SOME/IP Data Distribution Services, Communication stack or Security middleware in c++ this might be the assignment for you. An understanding of Adaptive AUTOSAR is a plus to have. The software stack is built on QNX OS and there is a good possibility that sometimes you have to work with service to/from linux.
There will be no application development but mostly middleware developement between OS and APP layer.
Other relevant information
Any knowledge of system desk, EB tresos Studio, Davinci developer, OSEK-VDX, CANoe, dSPACE ControlDesk, AutoSAR Adaptive platform is a plus but not a must have. experties in embedded c++ is a most have
Why work with us?
At Envoi AB, we offer attractive packages of employment for you as a professional IT consultant, and we of course have a collective agreement (Almega).
We provide visa sponsorshio for those outside EU
As a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed sales agent who find assignments based on your interest. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology. With us, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with a great flexibility, then it is a good start to become part of our Envoi family.
