Embedded Developer to safety-critical environment!
2025-05-24
About the position
As an Embedded Developer, you'll work in a highly regulated, safety-critical environment focused on developing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) software for rail vehicles. Working in the railway sector means contributing directly to the green transition, enabling more sustainable transportation solutions. It's also a stable and resilient industry that continues to invest and grow, even when the world feels uncertain as we've seen over the past few years. For engineers who value long-term impact, reliability, and societal benefit, rail offers a uniquely meaningful and secure career path.
In this position you'll join a technically strong team engaged in renewing legacy systems and launching new versions of onboard solutions across the world. The system you'll help build must be reliable for decades - meaning this is about robustness, documentation, and precision rather than quick iteration or flashy tech.
Your future responsibilities
Your work will focus on embedded development within safety-regulated environments, with extensive documentation and collaboration. You'll contribute to replicating and modernizing existing Automatic Train Protection software solutions used across different countries. Your tasks will include:
Development and maintenance of embedded software
Working with legacy system and adapting it to new national railway operational rules and specifications
Requirements management using IBM Rational DOORS
Documentation and compliance with CENELEC and internal safety standards
Collaborating with international teams for integration and testing
Participating in reviews and quality control of deliverables
Who we are looking for
You have a relevant degree in computer science, mechatronics, or a similar field, and at least 5 years of experience in embedded development using C, C++ or similar languages. You've worked in industries with strict regulatory requirements, for example rail, medtech, defence, or aerospace, and you are comfortable with detailed documentation and quality processes.
It's meritorious if you:
Have experience with ADA or similar embedded languages
Are familiar with Automatic Train Protection or ERTMS/ETCS systems
Know how to work with IBM DOORS or similar requirement tools
Are fluent in Swedish
You're an analytical, detail-oriented person who takes pride in creating stable and reliable solutions. You collaborate well in structured environments with a long-term focus.
Additional information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Solna
Scope: Full-time
Type of employment: Permanent
About the client
This global company plays a key role in developing critical rail infrastructure and safety systems used internationally. With a strong focus on innovation, environmental sustainability, and public-sector collaboration, they offer a unique opportunity to be part of projects with real societal impact. Their teams are international, experienced, and dedicated to long-term excellence in transportation technology.
About Wrknest
