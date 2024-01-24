Embedded Developer to Elvaco
2024-01-24
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Härryda
, Partille
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
, Halmstad
, Falköping
We are constantly growing and we are now looking for an Embedded Developer to our office in Kungsbacka.
Join us and shape the future of Smart Metering!
YOUR MISSION
You will work in a company known for their high technical competence and family atmosphere and you will be a part of a team that makes the reality of Internet of things in the energy efficiency industry.
Your team is responsible for the communication devices, both hard- and software.
Many of Elvaco's products are battery powered hence, high requirements in developing products with low energy consumption.
Radio technologies used for communication are LoRaWAN, LTE-M, NB-IoT and Mioty. Messaging and Device Management protocols used are MQTT and LwM2M.
You will be a part of the product lifecycle from start until finish and you will have influence and contribute in requirements, architecture, design, test, implementation and maintenance.
REQUIREMENTS
You are:
A team player and you are used to interact with other team members.
Used to take responsibility for your own working tasks.
A person that can handle flexible requirements and work in shorter sprints.
Driven and you like to make things happen and push the development forward.
Curious to learn new things and you like to solve problems.
Good at prioritizing what comes first.
You have:
Academic background in relevant area.
Several years of experience in low-level embedded SW development.
Worked several years with C programming for embedded systems.
Interest in testing and experience in test automation.
Experience in Python and scripting languages for testing.
Experience with using real-time operating systems for embedded systems.
Good knowledge in wired and wireless communication.
English language skills is mandatory.
Nice to have:
Swedish language skills.
Real-time operating systems: FreeRTOS, Zephyr.
Protocols: MQTT, LwM2M, M-bus.
LPWAN: LTE-M, LoRaWAN, Mioty, wireless M-bus.
Embedded Linux and Rust for future projects and to have the possibility to participate in different teams at Elvaco.
ELVACO OFFERS
An employment in a company with high technical competence and that is technically advanced in their industry
The possibility to be a part of a "small" company with a family atmosphere and the feeling that you are always close to where things happen.
The strength that Elvaco is a part of a bigger corporate group.
Innovative products and a company with environmental thinking
Benefits with the employees' health in focus, such as: private health insurance for all employees, wellness contribution of 5000 SEK per year, 1 hour/week free for health care- to be used during working hours and possibility to be a part of the Elvaco Movement Club.
A wide range of interesting career choices within the company.
An appreciated working environment and we do a lot of fun things together.
Location: Kungsbacka
Duration and working hours: Full time position and permanent employment.
ELVACO VALUES
• We keep the customer in focus and are easy to do business with.
• We are innovative and always strive to find the best solution for our customers.
• We are efficient in all we do to minimize resource usage.
• We are reliable and we are here today and in the future.
ELVACO
Are you ready to be part of an industry leader with nearly 40 years of experience?
We are Elvaco, a Swedish company specialized in Smart Metering products and services, renowned for our high quality solutions. Our global reach spans 2000+ companies across the sectors district heating, water, real estate, electricity and gas. At Elvaco, we're more than just a technology company; we're technology agnostics on a mission. We're passionate about open meter standards and pride ourselves on delivering innovative and reliable solutions that empower our users to take control of their energy data.
Our partners, both local and global, trust us to deliver excellence and our end customers, utilities and real estate companies rely on us to shape a sustainable future.
With headquarter in Kungsbacka, Sweden, an office in Ansbach, Germany and as a part of Investment AB Latour, a Nasdaq OMX- listed company with a market cap of ~12 billion EUR, we're poised for innovation and growth.
Join our team of over 60 professionals in Scandinavia and Europe, and together, let's shape the future of Smart Metering.
Please read more about Elvaco here: https://www.elvaco.com/
In this recruitment Elvaco collaborates with Emajsi.
Please contact Johanna Haraldsson, johanna.haraldsson@elvaco.se
, +46709950595 for further questions.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Emajsi AB (org.nr 559181-3307)
434 37 KUNGSBACKA
Elvaco
8416671