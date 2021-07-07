Embedded developer in dynamic environment - Scandinavian Radio Technology AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Scandinavian Radio Technology AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-07#jobbjustnuWork descriptionAs an embedded developer at Scandinavian Radio Technology (SRT) you will work as part of a team with the development of new products and existing products alike. You work will mainly consist of developing embedded systems and requires knowledge about electronics and programming in C, C++ and C#. You will need to have an exploratory and innovative mindset. You will be required to handle working with several projects at once while continuously learning new technologies and project methodologies.ProfileIf you are an engineer with a degree in Electronics, Computer Science, Embedded Systems or similar, then you fit the profile. Work experience developing embedded systems is meriting, but not a requirement. We are equally happy welcoming those who have just finished an engineering degree.You will need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge in electronics is an advantage.As a person, you should have a great technical interest and a desire to learn. You should be humble and patient when dealing with colleagues, as you will be required to work closely with them in projects. You should be a natural problem solver and be able to take initiative.About the companyScandinavian Radio Technology (SRT) develops and manufactures communication technology. Our main areas of product development lie in lone worker alarms, mobile communications and geo-tracking equipment. With an innovative and committed workforce and a close working relationship with Swedish authorities and major security service companies, we have attained a market leader position.SRT was established in 2004. Right from the start, we focused our efforts on developing products utilizing wireless communication for alarm and positioning purposes. The company has a history reaching back to the 1930's and the experiences from developing industrial applications back then are still utilized today when developing the next generation of communication technology.Our ambition is always to gain maximal control over the development process and from our office in Stockholm we manage product development, purchasing, warehousing and sales.Our goal is to become Scandinavia's foremost supplier of mobile alarm equipment in the B2B segment.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-22Scandinavian Radio Technology ABKrossgatan 1816250 Vällingby5851740