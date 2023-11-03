Embedded Developer for 4D Imaging Radar Applications

Sensrad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-11-03


Sensrad is a growing start-up and we're currently on the hunt for talented software developers. You will be part of our highly skilled software and perception team at our office located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The team is working on software development and perception algorithms for our state-of-the-art 4D imaging radar sensor. Our aim at Sensrad is to provide sensing capabilities that is at the cutting-edge of what is currently technical possible.

We believe that you possess a M.Sc. degree in computer science, software engineering or similar. Moreover, we think that you are used to working in an adaptive environment and are flexible towards new challenges. At Sensrad, we see our self as committed, self-driven and passionate about driving things forward.

Your work will involve.

• C/C++

• Python

• Embedded systems

• Docker

• Linux scripting

• Hardware-in-the-loop

• ROS2

• Bash, GIT, Gerrit, Jenkins

• OpenCL/CUDA

• ASPICE, Functional Safety (ISO 26262) and Cyber Security (ISO/SAE 21434)

You need to be familiar with several of these topics and be an expert at some.

Our customer and partners are located worldwide, and the position may require occasional travels, meetings and on-site tests.

If you're looking for a new challenge and want to make a real impact, this is the opportunity for you!

Closing date is 17th of November, but we work with ongoing selection. For communication and quality assurance reasons, we ask you to send in your application digitally via our system and not via e-mail.

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Sensrad AB (org.nr 559389-8769), https://www.sensrad.com

Sensrad

Tony Gustafsson
tony.gustafsson@sensrad.com

8239748

