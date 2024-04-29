Embedded developer
2024-04-29
This is a consulting assignment for 6 months with good opportunities for direct recruitment to the company. In this role, you initially get hired by us at Bravura, and it is stated that the company intends to offer you a permanent job with them in the long run.
In your role as an embedded developer, you'll focus on software development for telecom stations. Your work will be closely tied to hardware, where you and your team will be responsible for configuring and starting up the technical infrastructure. Your daily tasks will range from research and documentation to active coding. You'll be involved in platform building, ensuring that the code you develop runs smoothly on the physical hardware.
You'll work in a creative environment where you'll be involved in problem-solving and finding innovative solutions. Sometimes, this may involve creating your own testing tools or other technical solutions to ensure product quality and functionality.
• Education from a relevant field
• Work experience in embedded development, with competence in C++
• Strong knowledge of electronics over a wide range of technologies
• Meritorious with experience of tools such as GNU make, Gerrit, Jenkins and Yocto, together with experience of having Linux as a development environment
• Meritorious with knowledge of how to write unit tests, especially google unit tests
• Meritorious with experience of Java programming
• Good communication, documentation and writing skills in English
We're looking for you who demonstrate strong analytical abilities and a talent for quickly understanding tasks and devising effective solutions. Your approach is characterized by logical thinking, proactive teamwork, and skilled problem-solving rooted in scientific analysis. You display a keen interest and aptitude for addressing intricate issues. You excel in working seamlessly with colleagues, clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Your meticulous attention to detail ensures that you uncover subtleties often missed by others. Additionally, your adaptability and flexibility enable you to navigate diverse work environments effortlessly.
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Malmö
