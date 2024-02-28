Embedded Developer
2024-02-28
Company Description
AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalization.
We are 19,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Job Description
Right now, our business area Product & Software Engineering is growing, and we are looking for you who have a great interest in programming and experience in embedded software development. We are organized in cross-functional development teams in which continuous improvement, innovation and knowledge sharing is a part of our daily work. In your role as an embedded developer, you will develop high-quality software that meets our client's needs.
As a fulltime employee at AFRY, you will have the opportunity to either work with our internal project delivery organization or at one of our client's office. We have clients (from startups to multinational companies) in various industries - from MedTech (R&D), Telecom, Space industry to Machinery and Equipment, Defense, Automotive and Consumer products.
At AFRY you will also have access to a big network of more than 700 Embedded consultants all over the world, but at the same time have close contact with your manager and colleagues at our office in Västerås.
Qualifications
At AFRY you will work as a consultant, either at one of our clients or in an inhouse project. To thrive in this role, you need to be a team player who is communicative and likes to collaborate. We also value that you are eager to learn and want to take on new challenges - that you are comfortable in an environment where you will be engaged and challenged and where you will combine your programming knowledge with your problem solutions skills!
Requirements for this role are also:
- MSc/BSc in Electrical/Computer Engineering or similar
- Great understanding and experience in embedded systems (minimum 3 years)
- Experience in embedded software development / Driver development
- Experience in real-time embedded operating system
- Knowledge in embedded CPU architecture
- C/C++/C# programming
- Python
Not mandatory but meritorious:
- MATLAB/Simulink
- FPGA/VHDL
- Enjoys working in lab hands-on with equipment
Additional Information
The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.
Contact:
Tommy Klevin
email: tommy.klevin@afry.com
Start date: According to agreement
Placement: Västerås
Last day to apply: 31-03-2024
We work with ongoing selection and the position may be filled before the last date.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
