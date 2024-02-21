Embedded Developer

Infotree Service Sweden Filial / Datajobb / Gotland
2024-02-21


Visa alla datajobb i Gotland, Västervik, Valdemarsvik, Oskarshamn, Borgholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Infotree Service Sweden Filial i Gotland, Kalmar, Linköping, Stockholm, Finspång eller i hela Sverige

Exciting Career Opportunity: Embedded Developer for High-Profile Automotive Innovator

Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of automotive technology? Do you have expertise in embedded systems and a knack for low-level programming? If so, we have a thrilling opportunity for you to contribute to the future of mobility with a leading global automotive brand.

Position Overview:

We are seeking a highly skilled Embedded Developer to join our team on behalf of a prestigious client in the automotive industry. This is a full-time position that requires a dynamic and innovative professional to play a crucial role in enhancing the software flow and quality for Central Base technologies, including mode manager and Over-The-Air (OTA) functionalities.

Location:

The position is based in Torslanda, and the successful candidate must be on-site for a minimum of three days per week, allowing for flexibility and remote work opportunities for the remainder of the week.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and implement an automated process for building and testing software designed with model-based design and C/C++ code.

• Collaborate closely with a dedicated team to determine the future direction of Software production flow and its Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) system.

• Utilize Zuul, Git, and Gerrit to enhance the CI tool chain, ensuring efficient and effective software development and delivery processes.

• Maintain and refine existing scripts/tools to support evolving software needs, while also evaluating and developing new tools to aid developers.

Requirements:

• A minimum of 5 years of experience in embedded development, with a strong focus on low-level programming.

• Proven expertise in C/C++ and Python programming languages.

• A Master of Science degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or an equivalent field.

• Solid understanding of continuous integration tools, software development workflows, and processes.

Why Join Us?

This is your chance to be part of a pioneering team that is dedicated to innovation and excellence in the automotive sector. You will work alongside top-tier professionals and contribute to projects that shape the future of transportation. We offer a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation, and the opportunity to advance your career with a world-renowned brand.

If you are ready to take on this challenge and make a significant impact, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to embark on a journey of innovation and discovery in the automotive industry.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Infotree Service Sweden Filial (org.nr 516410-9406), https://www.infotreeglobal.com

Arbetsplats
Infotree Global Solutions

Jobbnummer
8485425

Prenumerera på jobb från Infotree Service Sweden Filial

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Infotree Service Sweden Filial: