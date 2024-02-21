Embedded Developer
Exciting Career Opportunity: Embedded Developer for High-Profile Automotive Innovator
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of automotive technology? Do you have expertise in embedded systems and a knack for low-level programming? If so, we have a thrilling opportunity for you to contribute to the future of mobility with a leading global automotive brand.
Position Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled Embedded Developer to join our team on behalf of a prestigious client in the automotive industry. This is a full-time position that requires a dynamic and innovative professional to play a crucial role in enhancing the software flow and quality for Central Base technologies, including mode manager and Over-The-Air (OTA) functionalities.
Location:
The position is based in Torslanda, and the successful candidate must be on-site for a minimum of three days per week, allowing for flexibility and remote work opportunities for the remainder of the week.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement an automated process for building and testing software designed with model-based design and C/C++ code.
• Collaborate closely with a dedicated team to determine the future direction of Software production flow and its Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) system.
• Utilize Zuul, Git, and Gerrit to enhance the CI tool chain, ensuring efficient and effective software development and delivery processes.
• Maintain and refine existing scripts/tools to support evolving software needs, while also evaluating and developing new tools to aid developers.
Requirements:
• A minimum of 5 years of experience in embedded development, with a strong focus on low-level programming.
• Proven expertise in C/C++ and Python programming languages.
• A Master of Science degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or an equivalent field.
• Solid understanding of continuous integration tools, software development workflows, and processes.
Why Join Us?
This is your chance to be part of a pioneering team that is dedicated to innovation and excellence in the automotive sector. You will work alongside top-tier professionals and contribute to projects that shape the future of transportation. We offer a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation, and the opportunity to advance your career with a world-renowned brand.
