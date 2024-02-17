Embedded Developer
2024-02-17
Swedium, the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Embedded Software developer
An ideal candidate would have:
Domain experience - Embedded, Automotive
Programming - C/C++/Java/Python
Overall 5-10 years of experience
DevOps, Configuration Management, Linux Configuration.
Experience in testing
You can reach out to us at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
or hr@swediumglobal.comwww.swediumglobal.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-12
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8477754