Embedded Developer

Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna
2024-02-17


Swedium, the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Embedded Software developer
An ideal candidate would have:
Domain experience - Embedded, Automotive
Programming - C/C++/Java/Python
Overall 5-10 years of experience
DevOps, Configuration Management, Linux Configuration.
Experience in testing

You can reach out to us at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com or hr@swediumglobal.com
www.swediumglobal.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-12
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedium Global Services AB (org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta)
171 41  SOLNA

Jobbnummer
8477754

